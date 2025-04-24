Muscat: The 48th Annual meeting of the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP), hosted by the Sultanate of Oman through the Development Bank, officially kicked off on Wednesday at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Muscat.

Scheduled to take place from April 23 to 25, 2025, this year’s conference is held under the theme “Economic Horticulture and Development,” focusing on empowering local communities economically, building entrepreneurial ecosystems, aligning capital with development goals, and exploring mechanisms for supporting sustainable economies.

The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of Eng. Said bin Hamoud Al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, with the participation of around 300 attendees from over 40 countries, including a distinguished group of decision-makers, experts, and specialists in finance and development from both Oman and abroad.

The conference highlights the pivotal role of development financing in supporting the national economy and enhancing pathways toward comprehensive and sustainable development.

