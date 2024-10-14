A roadmap for legislative work to enhance Bahrain’s development and achieve citizens’ aspirations was laid out last night.

Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh urged his colleagues, during the first session of the term, to fast-track measures to implement His Majesty King Hamad’s forward-looking vision aimed at boosting prosperity, stability and security for Bahrain, and other countries and people in the region.

He said Parliament and the Shura Council would co-ordinate with the private and public sectors to launch projects that will boost food security and protect natural and marine resources.

He emphasised the focus on economic recovery, financial balance, housing and public services.

He also stressed the need to keep pace with the times and utilise modern technologies and artificial intelligence to strengthen growth.

“We are proud of His Majesty’s praise of the legislative authority’s study and approval of a set of legislations of great importance, in co-operation with Parliament,” Mr Al Saleh said in his speech during the session.

“We pledge to His Majesty that we will live up to the high trust and affirm our commitment to performing our legislative duties while respecting the Constitution. We will be drawing inspiration from the values and principles of democracy, freedom and the rule of law, within a framework of fruitful co-operation with the government headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister,” he added.

Mr Al Saleh said completing the projects in Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and accelerating the formulation of Economic Vision 2050 were top priorities.

“We must commend the generous directive of HRH Prince Salman to begin consultations between the legislative authority, the private sector and civil society institutions to formulate the Vision which will ensure the highest levels of prosperity for all citizens,” he said.

“We commend the unity and cohesion of our authentic Bahraini society, in all circumstances, and its keenness to invest the country’s natural resources to develop the national economy and secure a sustainable future for generations.”

Mr Al Saleh affirmed that peace, co-existence and serious political dialogue were vital to safeguard human achievements.

He highlighted Bahrain’s call for an immediate cessation of the war in Gaza, leading to the achievement of a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and the resolutions of international legitimacy.

“This war’s flames have extended to the sisterly Lebanese Republic and threatens the entire region,” he added.

He highlighted the 33rd Arab Summit held in Bahrain on May 16 this year, which issued the Bahrain Declaration, endorsed by countries in the region. It called for an international conference to be held in Manama to resolve the Gaza crisis, in addition to supporting full recognition of the State of Palestine and acceptance of its membership in the United Nations.

The declaration also stressed the need to provide educational and health services to those affected by conflicts in the region.

“The initiatives stated in the Bahrain Declaration reflect the King’s tireless efforts towards establishing a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region,” he said.

Mr Al Saleh remembered former member Abdulrahman Jamsheer, who passed away last month, wishing his replacement Dr Anwar Al Sadah all the best, as he was sworn in.

Meanwhile, National Assembly and Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam also gave a speech last night at the opening session.

He praised HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s keenness and support to enhance co-operation between the legislative and executive authorities and work together in the spirit of one Team Bahrain.

He also applauded the continuous co-operation and co-ordination with the Shura Council, headed by Mr Al Saleh.

“The contents of the King’s speech today represent a roadmap for us, which guides us in our parliamentary, legislative and diplomatic work, and we place it at the top of the priorities, especially with regard to strengthening the national identity and preserving societal cohesion,” said Mr Al Musallam.

“I would also like to point out that Parliament will continue its effective role in supporting and strengthening relations with the councils and parliaments of sisterly and friendly countries, co-ordinating regional and international positions in external participations,” he added.

“We also affirm the Kingdom of Bahrain’s firm position in supporting the Palestinian cause and the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and establishing their independent state.”

Mr Al Musallam said the legislators would begin work on a new national phase, with determination, persistence, optimism and sincerity.

“Praying to God Almighty to grant us all success, to achieve goodness and development for the Kingdom of Bahrain,” he said. “Together we accomplish set goals.”

Newly-elected MP Abdulwahed Qarata was sworn in to replace Mohammed Al Hussaini.

