Bahrain - His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong as part of his official visit to Malaysia.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister welcomed that bilateral relations between Bahrain and Singapore continue to go from strength to strength, which reflects the commitment of both countries to enhance joint co-operation in a way that achieves common aspirations.

HRH Prince Salman stressed the importance of building upon bilateral partnerships across various sectors, which would contribute to supporting development efforts in both countries.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister affirmed the importance of the second Asean-GCC Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit in enhancing joint co-ordination, underscoring their role in advancing sustainable prosperity, progress and development across the region and beyond.

The meeting focused on ways enhance co-operation between Bahrain and Singapore, including bolstering co-ordination in the economic and investment sectors as well as opportunities to exchange expertise and best practices, which would enhance the competitiveness of the two countries and support economic growth.

His Royal Highness affirmed the importance of strengthening co-ordination between the two countries and exploring more promising opportunities in the fields of trade and investment, which would enhance economic co-operation and lead to further development and prosperity.

During the meeting, a number of issues of common interest, such as regional and international developments, were also discussed.

