Bahrain’s economy will grow 3.5 per cent this year and 3pc in 2026, according to the World Bank’s most recent forecast.

It said growth in GCC states is forecast to increase to 3.2pc in 2025, 4.5pc in 2026, and 4.8pc in 2027, as the phase-out of oil production cuts is expected to lead to rising oil production, despite projected lower oil prices amid weakening global demand.

Growth in Middle East and North Africa is expected to pick up to 2.7pc in 2025 and strengthen further to 3.7pc in 2026 and 4.1pc in 2027.