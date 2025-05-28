The total value of Bahrain’s non-oil exports (national origin) increased by 22% to BD338 million ($896.59 million) during April 2025, compared to BD277 million for same month in 2024.

The value of Bahrain’s non-oil imports increased by 20% reaching BD575 million in April 2025 in comparison with BD481 million for same month in 2024.

The top 10 countries for imports recorded 68% of the total value of imports, said Information & eGovernment Authority’s (iGA) April 2025 Foreign Trade report.

According to the report, China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD64 million (11%), followed by Australia with BD55 million (10%) and the UAE with BD49 million (9%).

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD67 million (12%), followed by other aluminum oxide with BD51 million (9%) and jewellery of gold being the third with BD36 million (6%).

EXPORTS

The top 10 countries in exports (National Origin) accounted for 71% of the exports (National Origin) value.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for then non-oil exports (National Origin) with BD81 million (24%). The US was second with BD35 million (10%) and UAE was third with BD32 million (9%).

Unwrought aluminum alloys recorded as the top products exported in April 2025 with BD105 million (31%), followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed with a value of BD54 million (16%) and aluminum wire not alloyed with BD18 million (5%).

The total value of non-oil re-exports decreased by 9% to reach BD71 million during April 2025, compared to BD78 million for same month in 2024. The top 10 countries in re-exports accounted for 86% of the re-exported value. The UAE ranked first with BD30 million (42%) followed by Saudi Arabia with BD18 million (25%) and Luxemburg with BD5 million (7%).

As per the report, turbo-jets was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD7.2 million (10.1%), followed by four-wheel drive BD7 million (9.9%), and gold ingots came third with BD6 million (8%).

As for the trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, Bahrain recorded a deficit of BD166 million in April 2025 compared to a deficit of BD126 million in April 2024. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).