Egypt’s Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Sherif El-Sherbiny, met on Tuesday, with Bahraini Minister of Housing and Urban Planning Amna bint Ahmed Al-Rumaihi and her accompanying delegation, to present the Egyptian experience in establishing new cities and the development of unsafe areas.

El-Sherbiny highlighted Egypt’s readiness, represented by the Ministry of Housing, to provide full support, and cooperation, and share expertise in the fields of urban development.

El-Sherbiny said that Egypt is currently experiencing an unprecedented urban boom, following the directives of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and the implementation of the National Strategic Urban Development Plan. This plan aims to drive economic development through urban expansion, open new areas for growth, and improve the quality of life for citizens.

The Minister of Housing highlighted Egypt’s experience in providing housing units of various types to suit all segments of society, in line with the directives of the political leadership, most notably through the presidential initiative Housing for All Egyptians.

He also discussed Egypt’s success in developing unsafe areas, where all 357 unsafe zones have been eradicated, and residential units with full amenities and services have been provided in modern, well-equipped areas for the residents of these zones to ensure a better quality of life, covering social, health, environmental, and cultural aspects, among others.

The minister also addressed the experience of establishing and developing fourth-generation cities, which are smart and sustainable cities that serve as leading financial and business hubs in their respective regions. These cities include the New Administrative Capital, New Alamein, and New Mansoura, among others. In addition, he discussed the national road network, which connects existing urban areas to targeted development zones.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted the development of existing urban areas, particularly historical and valuable districts in Cairo, to enable them to fulfil their cultural and historical roles, integrating with the financial and business hub of the New Administrative Capital to form the new capital as a whole.

For her part, Minister Al-Rumaihi expressed Bahrain’s eagerness to enhance bilateral cooperation, benefit from Egypt’s urban development experience, and sign further agreements for cooperation in various fields of urban development.

El-Sherbiny and Al-Rumaihi agreed to hold further extensive meetings on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum, which Cairo will host next November. They also agreed to organize workshops between specialists from both sides to discuss technical details and mechanisms for cooperation between the two ministries.

