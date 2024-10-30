Bahrain’s value of non-oil of exports (national origin) increased 1% to BD949 million ($2.52 billion) in the third quarter (Q3) 2024 in comparison with BD943 million for same quarter in 2023. The top 10 countries accounted for 67% of the total export value, according to Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), which released its Q3 2024 Foreign Trade report.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for the non-oil exports (national origin) with BD201 million (21%). The US was second with BD105 million (11%) and the UAE third with BD81 million (9%).

Unwrought aluminium alloys worth BD242 million (26%) were the top products exported in Q3 2024, followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed with a value of BD147 million (15%) and unwrought aluminium not alloyed with BD79 million (8%).

Non-oil re-exports

The total value of non-oil re-exports increased by 3% to reach BD190 million during Q3 2024, compared to BD184 million for same quarter in 2023. The top 10 countries for re-exports accounted for 81% of the re-exported value. The UAE ranked first with BD64 million (34%) followed by Saudi Arabia with BD41 million (22%) and Germany with BD8 million (4%).

Turbo-Jets worth BD26 million (14%) were the top products re-exported from Bahrain, followed by smartphones BD15.3 million (8.1%) and private cars with BD14.8 million (7.8%).

As per the report, the value of non-oil imports increased 3% reaching BD1.44 billion in Q3 2024 in comparison with BD1.4 billion for same quarter in 2023. The top 10 countries for imports recorded 68% of the total value of imports.

Most imports from China

According to the report, China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD212 million (15%), followed by Australia with BD166 million (12%) and Brazil with 126 million (9%).

Other aluminium oxide worth BD170 million (11.8%) was the top product imported to Bahrain, followed by non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates with BD166 million (11.5%) and private cars with BD44 million (3%).

As for the Trade Balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit increased to BD304 million in Q3 2024 compared to BD275 million in Q3 2023.--TradeArabia News Service

