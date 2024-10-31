As October brings a gentle coolness to Oman, the scorching summer heat becomes a distant memory. Families gather outdoors, enjoying the pleasant evenings, and the bustling markets are alive with activity under the softer sun. The change in season offers a momentary respite, a chance to breathe and reflect. Yet, while we embrace this cooler climate, a trio of alarming climate reports released ahead of next month's COP29 summit in Azerbaijan urges us not to become complacent.

These reports emphasise that while nearly 200 countries committed to the Paris Agreement in 2015, the national plans submitted since then barely make a dent in emissions. Recent findings show an anticipated 2.6 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030 — a fraction of the 40 per cent needed to keep warming under control. If we continue on this path, temperatures will rise to levels unseen in millions of years, pushing seas to rise, driving species toward extinction, and increasing extreme weather events that already strain societies worldwide.

Recent reports reveal an unsettling truth: our current climate policies fall drastically short, leaving the world on track for nearly 3°C of warming by 2100. This trajectory far overshoots the 1.5°C limit that scientists say is necessary to avoid catastrophic climate impacts. With greenhouse gases accumulating faster than at any time in human history, COP29 may well become a defining moment to reshape our collective approach.

The effects of climate change are not abstract or far-off concerns. They are happening here and now. Globally, we’ve witnessed unprecedented heat waves, wildfires, floods, and storms, impacting millions of lives. This reality is illustrated by recent UN data showing that last year alone saw record levels of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide in the atmosphere, with carbon dioxide concentrations now 51 per cent higher than pre-industrial levels. These gases, which trap heat, are accumulating faster than at any time in human history, amplifying the greenhouse effect and accelerating climate change. The World Meteorological Organization warns that if emissions continue on their current path, our natural carbon sinks — like oceans and forests — may lose their ability to absorb carbon effectively. This could lead to a feedback loop, where warming causes forests and oceans to release even more carbon, driving temperatures higher still.

For many regions, especially those rich in renewable resources, this shift could open new economic opportunities. Countries like Oman are already harnessing solar and wind power to drive sustainable growth, showing that it is possible to reduce fossil fuel dependence while fostering economic resilience. Green technology also promises job creation and economic diversification, allowing for growth while contributing to global climate goals. However, to accelerate these changes, international support will be essential. Wealthier nations must step up to provide the financial and technological resources that developing regions need to transition to cleaner energy. This can help ensure a fair and effective response to climate change, one that recognises the disproportionate impacts on vulnerable communities.

As we approach COP29, it is clear that incremental improvements will not suffice. Leaders gathering in Azerbaijan must commit to closing the gap between ambition and action by setting — and achieving — far more aggressive short-term targets across sectors like energy, agriculture, and infrastructure. This summit must become a platform for clear, cooperative pathways that prioritise measurable outcomes, making COP29 a milestone for tangible progress. The latest data tells us that time for words has passed, and the moment has come to implement policies that ensure our planet remains a place where all life can thrive. This is our opportunity to turn a looming crisis into a unified commitment to action. Let’s make COP29 the moment we turned intention into impact, leaving a legacy of resilience and hope for generations to come.

