RIYADH — Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha affirmed that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states have a golden opportunity to enhance digital integration and partnerships in the field of artificial intelligence.

“This builds on four decades of joint Gulf action, which has established a distinct model of cooperation and development, contributing to regional stability and prosperity,” he said while speaking at the 29th meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Post and Telecommunications.



Alswaha highlighted that the Gulf economy has more than quadrupled over the past decades, reaching approximately $2.3 trillion. He pointed out that GCC countries now account for 2% of the global economy and half of the Arab world’s economy.



He emphasized that the Kingdom, under the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the leadership of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, is advancing confidently toward building and exporting technology, artificial intelligence, knowledge, and innovation through the region’s largest integrated system.



Alswaha also noted that the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), launched in Riyadh, has become the largest international organization specializing in the digital economy and artificial intelligence, leading a global alliance that fosters cross-border cooperation in this field.

