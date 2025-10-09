Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi will host significant conservation and sustainability events this October, including the IUCN World Conservation Congress and the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders’ Summit.

The IUCN Congress, taking place from October 9 to 15, is the first of its kind in the Middle East, expecting over 10,000 participants from 140 countries to discuss global environmental challenges.

The Forbes Summit, scheduled for October 14-15, will foster collaboration between public and private sectors to promote sustainable solutions.

Adnec, powered entirely by clean energy, highlights its commitment to sustainability and is recognised for its world-class facilities.

Hosting these events reaffirms its role as a leader in global conservation efforts and enhances the UAE’s position in sustainability dialogue.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).