Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, on Tuesday reported a year-on-year (YoY) decline in Q3 2025 net profit attributable to 4.43 billion Qatari riyals ($1.22 billion) from QAR 4.54 billion.

The result, however, beat analysts’ mean estimate of QAR 4.06 billion, according to LSEG data.

Net impairment provisions was higher at QAR 4.92 billion versus QAR 4.14 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Net profit for nine-month 2025 reached QAR 12.8 billion, 1% higher YoY.

Total assets reached QAR 1.39 trillion, up 9% from the year-ago period.

Loans and advances increased by 11% from September 2024 to QAR 1 trillion.

Customer deposits increased by 6% to QAR 963 billion in the nine-month period.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com