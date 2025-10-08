Emirates has introduced a range of services for travellers with disabilities at the 7th edition of AccessAbilities Expo in Dubai World Trade Centre, aiming to empower customers to fly confidently.

Key initiatives include the launch of an Accessible & Inclusive Travel Hub on emirates.com, designed to provide comprehensive information tailored to various accessibility needs.

This hub allows users to navigate by disability type, travel segment, or specific needs, ensuring easy access to resources like special assistance booking, sensory guides, and medical travel information.

The hub underwent a year-long development, focusing on user-friendly design and accessibility features, including compliance with assistive technologies. Sections cover mobility assistance, visual impairment, and family travel, among others, with ongoing updates planned to meet evolving requirements.

Emirates is also introducing sensory products and fidget toys onboard, available from November 2025, to support neurodivergent passengers. These items, including tactile stress relievers and fidget cubes, aim to provide calming stimulation during flights.

In Business Class, a new mattress hood enhances comfort for passengers with mobility disabilities, securing the mattress to the seat and minimising the need for mid-flight adjustments. This innovation, approved for safety, allows for a more restful experience.

The airline's inflight entertainment system, ice, now includes over 600 movies with closed captions and 200 with audio descriptions, catering to visually impaired passengers. A new user interface designed in collaboration with advocacy groups enhances accessibility features for those with low vision.

At Dubai International Airport, Emirates has implemented a barrier-free corridor with biometric technology for smooth navigation. Self-service kiosks now feature text-to-speech capabilities, improved touchscreen usability, and accommodations for varying heights.

Emirates is also expanding its chauffeur drive service with a prototype wheelchair-accessible vehicle, set to roll out a fleet of 10 by early 2026. This vehicle includes an electric lift for seamless passenger transport and enhanced safety features.

Innovation teams at Emirates are focused on solutions to improve accessibility, including a collaboration with Airbus to use QR codes for guiding visually impaired passengers within the cabin.

Emirates champions change in the aviation sector, having established an Office of Accessibility and Inclusion and becoming the world’s first Autism Certified Airline in March 2025. Over 35,000 staff members have been trained to assist customers with autism, and the airline has initiated travel rehearsal programmes to help travellers familiarise themselves with the airport experience.

The airline is committed to designing processes and products that prioritise the dignity of customers with accessibility requirements. Recent efforts include a new Accessibility policy, improved call centre processes, and collaboration with communities to gather feedback on accessible travel needs.

Emirates is actively advancing the agenda for accessible travel, collaborating with international partners to standardise processes and ensure consistent support across all customer touchpoints, from booking to inflight experiences. Through these initiatives, Emirates aims to make air travel more inclusive for everyone.

