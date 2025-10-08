Saudi investments in Egypt have reached about $25 billion, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib announced at the first meeting of the Egyptian-Saudi Economic Committee in Cairo.

The meeting addressed 90% of Saudi investors’ challenges, with work continuing to resolve these issues and boost confidence.

He outlined five key pillars guiding the committee’s work, including enhancing trade balance and boosting coordination between the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The minister highlighted that the framework focuses on advancing industrial integration across 28 sectors, improving logistics and customs flow, and expanding cooperation in digital trade and electronic payments.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).