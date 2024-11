The COP29 presidency on Friday released a new draft climate finance deal proposal that would have developed nations take the lead in providing $250 billion per year by 2035.

The draft also sets a broader goal to raise $1.3 trillion by 2035, which would include funding from all public and private sources, according to the draft.

