BAKU: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) showcased the UAE's commitment to sustainable construction and climate action at COP29 in Azerbaijan.

During a series of sessions, MoEI officials highlighted the country's pioneering initiatives in adopting eco-friendly building practices and leveraging innovative technologies.

Engineer Nisba Al Marzooqi, Director of Studies, Research, and Development, and CEO of Innovation, presented a groundbreaking 3D digital twin platform. This advanced technology creates a precise digital replica of the UAE's critical infrastructure, including roads, dams, and buildings. By simulating real-world conditions and monitoring performance, the platform enables proactive maintenance, optimised resource utilisation, and informed decision-making.

The UAE's ambitious digital twin initiative underscores its dedication to sustainable development and its role as a global leader in climate action.



