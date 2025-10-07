PHOTO
Tagaddod is a platform specializing in biofuel feedstocks. Watch the Zawya video here:
The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF), a multilateral financial institution focused on the energy sector, has led a $26.3 million Series A equity round in the Cairo-based Tagaddod
