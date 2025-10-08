PIF, rated Aa3 (Stable) by Moody’s and A+ (Stable) by Fitch, raised €1.65 billion from its green dual-tranche benchmark bond with investor demand resulting in the total orderbook peaking at €6.9 billion

The Reg S senior unsecured three-year bond raised €800 million, with the price considerably tightened to a Mid-Swap rate of +58bps from initial price thoughts (IPTs) between +90-95bps. Watch the Zawya video here:

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.