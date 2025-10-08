Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Company (2P Perfect Presentation) signed a SAR 120 million Sharia-compliant facility with National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) on 5 October.

The one-year financing will fund new projects, including letters of guarantee and letters of credit, according to a bourse disclosure.

The facility is backed by promissory notes to the amount of total facility limit.

In September, 2P Perfect Presentation secured a SAR 100 million contract with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).