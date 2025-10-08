Mamoura Diversified Global Holding PJSC (MDGH), through its issuing entity MDGH GMTN (RSC) Ltd, has launched a USD benchmark 10-year senior unsecured bond under its Global Medium Term Note Programme.

MDGH is a unit of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor.

The initial price thoughts (IPTs) are set around UST+90 basis points (bp), with books opening on Wednesday, October 8.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank are acting as joint global coordinators. The syndicate of joint lead managers and bookrunners includes Bank of China, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International, Mizuho, and Santander, alongside the coordinators.

The transaction is expected to price today, with settlement scheduled for October 16, 2025 (T+5).

The notes, which mature on October 16, 2035, carry a fixed semi-annual coupon calculated on a 30/360 basis.

The issuance includes a three-month par call option and a change of control put option.

The offering is structured under Rule 144A and Regulation S, and will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s regulated market. Denominations are set at $200,000 plus increments of $1,000.

The bond is backed by MDGH, which holds Aa2 (Moody’s), AA (S&P), and AA (Fitch) ratings, all with stable outlooks. The expected issue ratings are AA from both S&P and Fitch.

The transaction is governed by English law, with FCA/ICMA stabilisation rules applying.

Standard Chartered Bank is handling billing and delivery.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

