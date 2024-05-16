His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday highlighted the role of Bahraini workers in advancing the nation’s progress and prosperity.He also highlighted the exceptional skillset of Bahraini citizens when he met heads and members of labour federations and unions in Bahrain at Riffa Palace. The meeting took place in commemoration of the International Worker’s Day, which falls annually on May 1. HRH Prince Salman said the citizens’ efforts, dedication, creativity, responsibility and competence continued to yield achievements across various sectors.

He noted that every Bahraini employee is an integral part of Team Bahrain and contributes to the kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad. HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister underscored the importance of federations and labour unions in enhancing co-operation between the government, employers and employees to support the kingdom’s vibrant labour market.He highlighted their role in representing the kingdom across regional and international forums and promoting national successes and achievements across the labour field.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister emphasised the kingdom’s commitment to upholding the rights and guarantees of Bahraini workers, recognising their role in advancing the nation’s progress and prosperity. In this regard, HRH Prince Salman noted the importance of furthering co-operation and co-ordination among relevant authorities to bolster the welfare of Bahraini workers.

He concluded by expressing his pride in the relentless efforts of Bahraini citizens across diverse jobs and sectors and their role in shaping Bahrain’s present and future development. For their part the heads and members of labour federations and unions extended their gratitude for the opportunity to meet with HRH Prince Salman, acknowledging his dedication to the rights of Bahraini workers and the development of the labour market

They further reiterated their commitment to furthering efforts that support the kingdom’s ongoing progress and development.Isa Bin Salman Education Charitable Trust board of trustees chairman and Labour Fund board of directors chairman Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and officials also attended the meeting.

