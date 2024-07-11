Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro has emphasised the role of the private sector in supporting the GDP.

The minister was speaking as he chaired the 44th joint economic committee meeting of Industry and Commerce Ministry and Bahrain Chamber (BCCI), along with BCCI chairman Sameer Nass.

Mr Fakhro emphasised Bahrain’s commitment to support the commercial and economic sectors, in light of the comprehensive development process, led by His Majesty King Hamad and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Emphasising the role of the private sector in supporting the GDP, Mr Fakhro noted BCCI’s efforts in adopting projects and initiatives that reflect positively on supporting the national economy. He also underscored the importance of further strengthening of the co-operation.

Mr Nass emphasised the private sector’s role in developing Bahrain’s economic growth. He also underscored the chamber’s commitment to bolstering the national economy in light of global economic developments.