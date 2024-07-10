Bahrain's Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has intensified inspection visits to enterprises and individuals benefiting from programmes aimed at supporting employment and career development, at a rate six times higher than before.

Additionally, a mechanism has been introduced with the Ministry of Labour to notify Tamkeen in cases of arbitrary dismissal, and necessary actions will be taken according to the violations regulations, which may include recovering support funds or barring employers from applying to programmes upon proof of non-compliance with programme terms and conditions, in addition to proactive surveys to individual beneficiaries of the wage support programmes to inquire about their employment status.

During the first half of this year, 2341 inspection visits were conducted, resulting in the detection of various violations, including 13 related to ghost employment, fraud, and document forgery. Necessary actions have been taken regarding the identified violations, and cases are referred to the relevant authorities.

Guidance of support

Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of Tamkeen, stated: "We will continue to strengthen efforts in monitoring and inspection, ensuring optimal guidance of support to its rightful beneficiaries. The success of these efforts undoubtedly relies on close collaboration with our government partners based on shared responsibility and working within the Team Bahrain framework."

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).