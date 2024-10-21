RIYADH — Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan is heading Saudi Arabia's delegation to the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG), as well as to the 4th meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG). The six-day meetings will begin on Monday, Oct. 21 in Washington.

The Saudi delegation includes Governor of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Ayman Alsayari, Deputy Minister of Finance Abdulmuhsen Alkhalaf, Deputy Minister of Finance for International Affairs Khalid Bawazier, Deputy Chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Dr. Ryadh Alkhareif, and specialists from the Ministry of Finance, SAMA, the Saudi Fund for Development, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and the National Debt Management Center.

Al-Jadaan will chair the IMFC meeting where discussions will revolve around developments in the global economy, global economic policy priorities, and the role of the IMF in addressing these developments through advice, developing the capacity of member nations, and providing financial support to nations in need.

Al-Jadaan and Alsayari will participate in the 4th G20 FMCBG meeting, presided by Brazil, where in-depth discussion will be held on global economic and development issues, and enhancing multilateral cooperation to address the challenges facing the global economy.

The meetings will bring together finance ministers, central bank officials, international organizations and private sector leaders, representatives of civil society organizations, and academics to discuss global financial and economic developments, as well as other important topics such as sustainable development, global financial stability, and poverty eradication.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).