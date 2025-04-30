JEDDAH — The Council of Ministers discussed on Tuesday the third phase of Saudi Vision 2030, slated for 2026, which will focus on sustaining the impact of the transformations and capitalizing on emerging growth opportunities. Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman chaired the Cabinet session in Jeddah.



In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said that the Cabinet expressed its appreciation for the diligent efforts of government agencies that have contributed to the significant achievements of Saudi Vision 2030 as it approaches its ninth year. It noted the remarkable progress outlined in the Vision 2030 Annual Report 2024, which indicates that 93 percent of the targets across national programs and strategies have been met or exceeded. The Cabinet expressed its anticipation for continued successes, progress, and leadership across all sectors.



Discussing the third phase of the Vision, the Cabinet highlighted that this upcoming phase will concentrate on sustaining the impact of the transformations, capitalizing on emerging growth opportunities, diligently monitoring and strengthening existing initiatives, and further aligning plans and programs with the overarching Vision 2030 to foster greater economic diversification and growth.



At the outset of the session, the Crown Prince briefed the Cabinet on his recent meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and his discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Cabinet commended the outcomes of the second meeting of the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council, highlighting the expanding economic, trade, and investment relations between the two nations, as well as efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in other sectors.



Al-Dossary said that the Cabinet reviewed the Kingdom’s extensive participation in regional and international forums, reaffirming its commitment to supporting collaborative efforts aimed at addressing current challenges and promoting global stability and prosperity. The Cabinet emphasized that achieving security in the Middle East requires the swift implementation of a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause, consistent with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



The Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom's ongoing commitment to expediting the economic recovery of Syria. It reiterated its call for regional and international financial institutions to resume and expand their operations in Syria, supporting the aspirations of its people for a brighter future and decent living standards.



The Council commended the outcomes of the recent Saudi Statistics Forum held in Riyadh, which marked the 65th anniversary of the establishment of statistical work in the Kingdom. It acknowledged the sector’s significant advancements in international indicators and its vital role in sustainable development, improving service quality, and driving economic and social growth.



The Cabinet also expressed appreciation for the generous SR1 billion donation made by the Crown Prince to the National Development Housing Foundation, reflecting his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of citizens and his sustained focus on housing initiatives that provide suitable homes for deserving families throughout the Kingdom.



The Cabinet approved the updated organizational structure and manual of the Ministry of Investment, and amendments to the White Land Tax Law. It endorsed changing the name of the Saudi Institute of Internal Auditors to the Saudi Authority of Internal Auditors, and transferring the authority to issue internal auditing licenses from the Ministry of Commerce to the Saudi Authority of Internal Auditors.



The Cabinet approved a Host Country Agreement between the government of Saudi Arabia and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to establish a regional INTERPOL office for the Middle East and North Africa in the Kingdom.



It endorsed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in city management and operations between the Riyadh Municipality and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, and another MoU for cooperation in mineral resources between the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.



The Council approved a MoU on tourism between the Saudi and Zambian ministries of tourism, and another MoU on economic research and studies between the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning and the Indian Observer Research Foundation and authorizing the minister of economy and planning or his deputy to sign it.



The Cabinet approved a MoU for cooperation in developing the small and medium enterprises sector and startups between the Saudi Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority and the Bahraini Labor Fund, and another MoU for cooperation in the field of tax administration between the Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority and the Moroccan General Directorate of Taxes.



The Council endorsed an agreement for the mutual recognition of Authorized Economic Operator programs between the Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority and the Egyptian Customs Authority. The Cabinet approved a MoU between the Saudi Communications, Space, and Technology Commission and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, and another MoU for cooperation in the field of digital government between the Saudi Digital Government Authority and the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform.



The Council approved a MoU for cooperation in meteorology between the Saudi National Center for Meteorology and the China Meteorological Administration, and another MoU in the field of archiving and records management between the Saudi National Center for Archives and Records and the National Archives of Indonesia.

