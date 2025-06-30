Muscat – Oman’s gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices rose by 4.7% in the first quarter of 2025, reaching RO10.53bn compared to RO10.05bn in the same period last year, according to preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The increase was primarily driven by non-oil activities, which grew 4.1% to RO7.13bn, up from RO6.85bn in the first quarter of 2024.

Among non-oil sectors, agriculture and fishing recorded the highest growth at 11.1%, contributing RO326.6mn to the economy. Industrial activities increased by 2.8%, reaching RO1.97bn, while services rose 4.2% with a total contribution of RO4.84bn.

Oil activities also contributed to the overall growth, rising by 6.8% to RO3.71bn, compared to RO3.47bn in the corresponding quarter last year. This increase came despite a 7.5% decline in crude oil activity, which dropped to RO2.74bn.

Natural gas activity showed the strongest performance in the energy sector, growing by 89% year-on-year to reach RO970.8mn in added value.

The figures reflect a continued shift towards economic diversification, with both traditional and emerging sectors contributing to Oman’s economic performance in the first quarter of 2025.

