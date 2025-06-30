KUWAIT -- Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Kuwait Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies (KUCCS), signed, Sunday, a trilateral cooperation protocol to transfer the pricing authority.



In a joint statement, both ministries said the agreement included creating a legal framework to transfer all electronic systems and pricing records to the ministry of commerce. This move came in line with Cabinet directive to shift the pricing committee's responsibilities to the ministry of commerce, in accordance with existing laws, while safeguarding the legal rights and obligations of all involved parties, the statement added.



All three parties agreed to form joint teams to monitor prices, protect consumers, and promote market stability.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).