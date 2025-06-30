TOKYO -- Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan declined by 22.2 percent in May compared to the same month last year, reaching 4.23 million barrels, or 137,000 bpd, according to government data released Monday. The figure marked the second consecutive monthly decline.



Kuwait ranked as Japan's fourth-largest crude oil supplier in May, accounting for 5.7 percent of the East Asian nation's total imports, down from 8.3 percent in May 2024, the Japanese Natural Resources and Energy Agency said in a preliminary report.

Japan's overall crude oil imports rose 13.9 percent year-on-year to 2.40 million bpd in May, marking the first increase in two months. Imports from the Middle East made up 90.5 percent of the total, a decrease of 4.8 percentage points from a year earlier.



Saudi Arabia reclaimed its position as Japan's top oil supplier last month, with shipments surging 29.3 percent year-on-year to 981,000 bpd. The UAE followed closely with 980,000 bpd, up 0.6 percent. The United States ranked third with 189,000 bpd, while Qatar came in fifth with 63,000 bpd.



Japan is the world's third-largest oil consumer after China and the US.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).