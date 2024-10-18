The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) launched the “Labour Market Simulation Model” at GITEX Global 2024, garnering notable attention from visitors to the federal government’s pavilion at the event.

The innovative model leverages the capabilities of generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) to enhance decision-making efficiency and develop a sophisticated mechanism to predict the impact of decisions using advanced technology.

The Labour Market Simulation Model adds substantial value for economists, policymakers, and Ministry staff, enabling them to analyse labour market data under various scenarios and conditions, and estimate the effects of policy changes and trends on labour market metrics, such as employment, wages, and workforce participation.

Users can seamlessly interact with the system in a manner similar to ChatGPT, with a simple and accessible interface available in both Arabic and English.

Omran Al Shamsi, Director of Labour Market Information at MoHRE, highlighted that the Labour Market Simulation Model is the latest of the Ministry’s innovative efforts as it makes progress on its journey towards digital transformation.

He said, “The Model enables the team at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to analyse and simulate labour market trends using generative AI, offering interactive and user-friendly features for all Ministry employees,” he explained. “This serves to support their decision-making processes with analytical insights based on real-time data.”

“The model is a novel instrument that integrates Artificial Intelligence into labour market decision-making processes. It allows for studying and analysing policies in depth, enhancing decision-makers’ ability to anticipate the outcomes and impact of these policies. This, in turn, enhances the UAE’s role as a pioneer in government services and its competitiveness in the sector. It also strengthens smart government services and supports data analysts in their efforts to draw conclusions and give recommendations, forecasting their probable results based on current situations and future developments," he added.

The MoHRE platform at GITEX Global 2024 also showcased a range of initiatives designed to embrace digital transformation solutions and AI to streamline the Ministry’s services, improve customer experience, and ensure their happiness with MoHRE services.