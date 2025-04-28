DUBAI - DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced that over 260 Indian companies joined its international business district in the past 12 months, bringing the total number operating from its international business district to just shy of 4,000.

The announcement came as part of DMCC’s roadshow in India this week, featuring two major forums in the business hubs of Mumbai and Hyderabad. Increasing by 7 percent year-on-year, Indian businesses now account for 16 percent of DMCC’s total member base.

With bilateral UAE-India trade reaching over US$85 billion in 2024, DMCC highlighted the significant impact of deepening relations on the regional trade landscape that has been catalysed by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022.

DMCC called on Indian businesses to leverage the momentum brought by the CEPA as it sought to attract the next wave of Indian companies to Dubai.

The two events convened business leaders, government officials, and industry stakeholders to explore trade and investment opportunities through DMCC, showcasing Dubai as a strategic platform for Indian businesses seeking global expansion.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, “The UAE-India relationship is entering a defining new phase, underscored by the recent historic visit of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, to India. With bilateral trade now exceeding US$85 billion, this next chapter will be defined by rapid expansion across strategic sectors – including investment, services, infrastructure, technology and food security – as we build out a new model for inter-regional collaboration and commercial opportunities."

He added, “As our trade partnership deepens, we will continue to expand the value offering of our ecosystems aligned to India's strengths in physical commodities, high-value services, and next-gen technologies, as we reinforce DMCC's status as the hub of choice for the Indian business community in Dubai.”

Held in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the events highlighted the potential for Indian businesses to simplify their operations and supply chains, and tap into some of the world’s fastest growing markets.

This latest visit to India forms part of DMCC’s global Made For Trade Live roadshow programme, in which it visits key markets across the world that present opportunities for deeper collaboration.

With over 25,000 member companies and contributing 15 percent to Dubai’s annual FDI, DMCC is one of the most important business hubs for international growth and cross-sector innovation.



ES