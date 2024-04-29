A NEW standalone law for artificial intelligence (AI) with punishments of no less than three years in jail or fines of up to BD2,000 for violations was approved by the Shura Council unanimously yesterday.The new 38-article law – proposed by five members led by human rights committee vice-chairman Ali Al Shehabi – will be now drafted as a proper legislation by the government and referred to Parliament within six months.

The law was recommended for approval by Shura’s legislative and legal affairs committee after meeting officials from the ministries of Interior, Health, Education, Cabinet Affairs, Information, Transportation and Telecommunications, Industry and Commerce, Parliament and Shura Affairs, and the Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments.Others officials from the National Space Science Agency, Bahrain Polytechnic, Information and eGovernment Authority, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Tamkeen also provided feedback.Shura’s legislative and legal affairs committee chairwoman Dallal Al Zayed said reviewing the law was one of the most complex and difficult tasks.“But it will be a pioneering decision in the region, to have the law introduced in Bahrain.

Mr Al Shehabi said AI would be integral to everything in future, so regulating it now will certainly prevent possible future dangers and misuses.He added that Bahrain was keen to introduce AI-aided services in almost every sphere.“However, the developments can also lead to criminal activities and through this law we are trying to tackle illegal acts such as tampering with voice features, biometrics and fingerprints, as well as official documents, audio and video.”Under the law, anyone exploiting AI technologies to take decisions that require human intervention or assessment would be fined up to BD1,000.

It also recommends a fine of up to BD2,000 on anyone processing or programming AI systems to invade privacy, affect personal freedoms or violate social values and traditions. The fine of up to BD2,000 is also applicable to anyone misusing AI for discrimination or in violation of intended purposes.Anyone found using autobots or robots that aren’t governed will face fines of between BD2,000 and BD5,000. Programming, processing, inserting or developing artificial intelligence systems without a licence could lead to the violator fined between BD1,000 and BD10,000.Tampering with official speeches, comments or addresses, or distorting audios, videos or text to cause substantial harm, or use of AI technologies for deception, manipulation or malice, will be considered a grave crime that warrants tough action.

Violators in such cases could be jailed for up to three years, or fined between BD5,000 and BD20,000, or both.Anyone deliberately using AI to cause unrest, political disturbances, sabotage or incitement, or calls for terrorist acts, tries to alter or topple the government would receive no less than three years in jail.The punishments will be applicable in all cases against anyone, whose name is used, or has hired others to do their work within an establishment. If repeated, the establishment would be closed down permanently or for a period determined by a court.Those plotting to commit a crime using AI tools could also be punished with the sentence or fines halved, even if the act was not executed.

The judge has the power to use the 1976 Penal Code or other laws of concern for unstated crimes.All equipment, programmes and materials – except those deemed by judges as someone else’s property taken without their knowledge or for a different intent – used for a criminal act would be confiscated.The responsible minister will have six months to issue governing executive bylaws from the date of its issuance. The bylaws will include classifications for all programmes, processors and high-risk systems.A new special unit for AI will be formed with judicially-authorised inspectors under the ministry concerned to be named later. The unit will have the power to warn offenders to remove all damage, withdraw licence or authorisation, and issue daily fines of BD100 until violations are cleared.The fine will be tripled to BD300 a day should the offence be repeated within three years.Shura’s woman and child committee chairwoman Dr Fatima Al Kooheji questioned the implementation of punishments, saying that most violators would be children.“There has to be a clear address to consequences and punishments to everyone, mainly children, or else we will end up sentencing a large segment of society with fines and jail time,” she said.“Awareness first before the law comes to light.”

