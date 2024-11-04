Bahrain's labour fund Tamkeen has announced the launch of a national programme in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at developing and upskilling local talent in Artificial Intelligence.

Through this initiative, Tamkeen and AWS will provide the opportunity for Bahrainis to obtain three main qualifications related to generative artificial intelligence, implementing machine learning technologies in production and operations, and utilizing technology to address various business challenges.

The announcement was made at the second edition of the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Held under the theme of 'Investing in a Rapidly Transforming Region,' the forum has attracted significant international participation from top government officials, business leaders, and executives.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamkeen CEO Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez emphasized the Fund's commitment to enhancing programmes and initiatives aimed at training and developing national talent in various fields, especially in the fields that utilise latest tech advancements, therefore enhancing their competitiveness in the labour.

These efforts further emphasize Bahrain’s position as a global innovation hub, stated Mofeez.

According to her, the training programme will help equip Bahraini nationals to become professional AI generalists, AI specialists, and AI startup founders.

"In addition to knowledge exchange on AWS's best practices in cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence," stated Mofeez.

"This partnership comes in alignment with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: Increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants; expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology," she added.

