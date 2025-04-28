Bahrain - Alba, the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, has cemented its position as a regional leader in industrial innovation by becoming the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East to adopt cutting-edge AI-powered analytics platform Seeq.

This strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Crucial Solutions and Services (CSS) will see the integration of Seeq to revolutionise Alba’s operational efficiency, quality control and asset reliability through advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Held yesterday at Alba’s premises, the signing ceremony was attended by Alba chief executive Ali Al Baqali and CSS CEO and founder Sulaiman Alzuhair, in the presence of senior executives from both organisations.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Al Baqali said: “Since its inception in 1971, Alba has always been synonymous with scale and quality. Today, we are adding another dimension: intelligent operations. By becoming the first smelter in the Middle East to implement Seeq’s cutting edge platform, we are not just improving our processes, we are establishing a new benchmark for innovation and efficiency that we believe will inspire the entire regional industry.”

Mr Alzuhair said: “We are proud to partner with Alba in this milestone achievement. At CSS, we believe that harnessing the power of advanced analytics and AI is key to driving industrial excellence and operational resilience. Together, through the adoption of Seeq, Alba will empower its teams with deeper insights, faster decision-making and achieve greater efficiency – shaping the future not just for the aluminium industry, but for the broader industrial sector across the region.”

Seeq platform enables users to access, cleanse, model, and visualise data from manufacturing systems to uncover insights and improve decision-making.

Through its purpose-built applications, Seeq supports rapid analysis, collaboration, and sharing of insights that help organisations optimise efficiency and performance.

