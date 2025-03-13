Bahrain - An urgent proposal calling for the expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) use across government ministries and the automation of public services to improve efficiency and governance was provisionally approved yesterday.

The proposal by five MPs, led by foreign affairs, defence and national security committee vice-chairman MP Hassan Ibrahim, was forwarded to the relevant committees for review by Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam.

They will have to take into account the number of jobs that would be lost by its introduction and consider whether there would be any security risks, although the Speaker pointed out that AI uses were becoming a vital element when it comes to cost control and quality of services.

“Artificial intelligence has proven to be a powerful tool in improving service quality and increasing government efficiency,” he stated. “Expanding its use across government entities will accelerate service delivery, reduce administrative and financial burdens and enhance accuracy and transparency in governance.”

He underscored AI’s role as a fundamental tool for institutional performance enhancement. “In advanced nations, governments rely on AI to analyse vast amounts of data, develop proactive solutions for various challenges, and make more accurate and effective decisions.

“Given Bahrain’s ongoing digital transformation efforts, it is imperative to deploy AI more broadly across all government agencies, including those providing direct and indirect services to citizens.”

According to Mr Ibrahim, AI enables unprecedented capabilities in data analysis and decision-making. “Intelligent systems can be developed to process government data with high precision, providing insights that help officials craft policies based on scientific principles,” he said.

“One of AI’s most significant benefits is its ability to enhance transparency and combat corruption. AI-powered financial data analysis systems can monitor government transactions and detect unusual patterns that may indicate violations or financial irregularities.”

He added that AI can be employed in internal audits of government accounts, promoting integrity and ensuring optimal use of public funds. “It can then generate periodic reports identifying areas that require improvement,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).