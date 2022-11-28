Saudi’s Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), which operates the industrial giga-project Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries (JCPDI) in Jazan, announced on Monday that it has awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for JCPDI’s 1.6 billion ($426 million) Saudi riyal sea water cooling project.

RCJY said in a tweet that the contract was awarded to China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

The bidders for the EPC contract included CHEC and Archirodon Construction Company, according to a Zawya Projects report.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)