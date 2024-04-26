The United Arab Emirates is making continuous progress in the renewable energy sector and the country is expected to add 6.34 gigawatts to its power capacity from green projects between 2024 and 2030, through 12 planned projects, an expert has said.

The country ranks advanced among regional countries in terms of clean and renewable energy production capacity, said Ryan McPherson, Regional Director (Middle East, Africa, Russia & CIS) for the Energy Industries Council (EIC), according to an Emirates News Agency (Wam) report.

MacPherson was speaking on the occasion of the council's celebration of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of its regional office in Dubai, that according to data from the Energy Industries Council.

MacPherson explained in statements to Wam that these projects reflect the UAE's commitment to enhancing the sustainability of its energy resources and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, noting that the country has been investing heavily for decades in new technologies and developing infrastructure to enhance its leading position in the field of renewable energy, which is part of its vision for a greener and more sustainable future.

He pointed out that since the opening of the council's regional office in Dubai, it has significantly contributed to expanding the council's activities in the Middle East and Africa region to serve the energy sector and assist companies operating in it to expand their activities.

ECI's office in the free zone at Dubai Airport, launched in 2004, has organised more than 300 events and hosted more than 50 trade missions, in addition to its continuous growth, with its membership exceeding 300 companies headquartered in the UAE.

