The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) signed two cooperation agreements with Japanese partners in Tokyo during the 12th session of the Egyptian-Japanese Business Council and the Egyptian-Japanese Investment Forum, as per a statement.

The first agreement was signed with Japan’s Itochu Corporation and Orascom Construction to design, develop, and operate integrated facilities for supplying ships with ammonia as a marine fuel at the ports of Sokhna and East Port Said.

The second was signed with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to cooperate in the field of green hydrogen, focusing on knowledge exchange, stimulating demand, and promoting clean energy applications.

Chairman of the SCZone Waleid Gamal El-Dien stressed that the agreements reflect Egypt’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy and strengthening its position as a regional hub for manufacturing, logistics, and clean energy transition.

