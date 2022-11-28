Saudi’s Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), which operates the giga-project Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries (JCPDI) in Jazan, is expected to award the main construction contract for the City’s Sea Water Cooling System project by first quarter 2023, according to a source.

“The main contract bids have been submitted and are currently under evaluation with the contract award is expected in January 2023,” a source close to the project told Zawya Projects.

Details about sea water cooling system’s capacity weren’t shared.

The system was designed by Royal HaskoningDHV with the Dutch firm given an additional mandate of designing a temporary cooling water system using the nearby existing Reverse Osmosis plant intake infrastructure, according to the company’s website.

Saud Consult was awarded the FEED [Front End Engineering Design] consultancy contract for this project.

The bidders for the EPC contract include China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) and Archirodon Construction Company, officials from two companies confirmed.

The project, with an estimated value of $70 million, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025, the source said.

Planned on an area of 266 square kilometres, JCPDI is an industrial city giga-project under Saudi Vision 2030 in the southwestern province of Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)