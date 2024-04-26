EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) announced on Friday the award for its 1.5 gigawatt (AC) Al AjbanSolar PV Independent Power Project.

The development of the utility-scale solar power plant was awarded to an international consortium of EDF Renewables and Korea Western Power Company (KOWEPO), and Masdar as the local shareholder, EWEC said in a press statement.

Following the award the project’s Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed between EWEC and stakeholders.

The statement said the PPA has been structured as an energy purchase agreement whereby EWEC will pay only for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant. Under the terms of the PPA, the consortium will design, finance, build and operate the plant, which will be located in Al Ajban, 70km north-east of Abu Dhabi.

Once commercially operational in the third quarter of 2026, Al AjbanSolar PV will make the UAE home to four of the world’s largest single-site solar power plants, with three of them located in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The statement didn’t disclose the duration of the PPA or financial close timelines.

