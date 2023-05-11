Namangan wastewater treatment plant (WWTP), a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project developed by UAE’s Metito, is set to drive more foreign direct investments into lifeline infrastructure projects and improve water and wastewater infrastructure expansion in Uzbekistan.

“Uzbekistan’s rapid economic development and vast potential has created an enriching ecosystem for foreign investment which reflects the country’s PPP ambitions,” said Shukhrat Vafaev, Director General of the Agency for Strategic Reforms under the President of Uzbekistan.

The Namangan WWTP, Uzbekistan first water sector PPP project, comprises a 100,000 cubic metres/day wastewater treatment plant project, and 7.5 km effluent discharge pipeline.

Metito Managing Director Rami Ghandour said the company remains committed to growing its local operations and supporting Uzbekistan’s water security objectives.

The UAE firm was awarded the $100 million PPP wastewater treatment project in January last year.

Metito will be responsible for the project’s engineering, procurement, and construction and its operation and maintenance for 23 years after completion.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)