Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) has announced the commencement of a competitive tender process to select a developer (or developer consortium) to build and operate a landfill gas-to-energy project on an Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

The Al Qusais Landfill Gas Power Generation Independent Power Producer (IPP) project aims to utilise landfill gas extracted from the Al Qusais Landfill site to generate clean electricity.

The project is expected to have a capacity of 6-12 megawatts (MW), with the final capacity determined by generation efficiency.

The tender notice said that the ‘gas extraction network is outside the scope of this tender and will fall under Dubai Municipality's responsibility. A guarantee is expected to be provided on minimum gas quantities and quality.

The power generated by the project will be purchased by DEWA under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

The ownership of the project company will be shared with Dubai Green Fund, the first specialised green investment fund in MENA, launched under the funding pillar of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

The deadline for submission of EOI is no later than 12:00 noon on 8 May 2024.

