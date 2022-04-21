(TAP) - The project to improve the water environment in local cities started recently, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which provides funding for this project, to the tune of 10,871 million Yen (about 258 million dinars) has announced.

Its objective is to improve the sewage systems in the governorates of Beja, Jendouba, Siliana, El Kef, Bizerte, Zaghouan, Sidi Bouzid, Kasserine, Kébili and Sfax, and to strengthen their capacity to treat wastewater, which will clean up domestic and urban wastewater and improve hygiene conditions, according to the same source.

The project provides for the rehabilitation, renovation and extension of 5 wastewater treatment plants (Tabarka, Beja, Jendouba, Medjez El Bab and Siliana), the rehabilitation and extension of 662.4 km of pipes and 43 pumping stations, the acquisition of equipment for operation and maintenance and consulting services.

The work in the treatment plants of other cities will be launched upon completion and launch of tender documents, said the Japanese agency.

