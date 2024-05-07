The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) has signed a contract with Norway's Höegh LNG to rent the Höegh Galleon floating unit for liquefied natural gas, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced.

Through this contract, EGAS aims to contribute to securing additional LNG supplies for local consumption in summer.

It was previously reported that the Höegh Galleon unit is set for arrival by summer.

Egypt has stopped LNG exports as of May to fulfill the needs of power plants.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).