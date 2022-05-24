(TAP)- Works for the installation of a new sewer network in Om Larayes and Redeyef will start before the end of 2022, local sanitation director in Gafsa Kalai Saleh said on Monday.

The project is currently in the phase of sorting and technical and financial evaluation of calls for tenders from several Tunisian and foreign companies. They will be in charge of a project which will last over 36 months, The same source told TAP.

100 million Tunisian dinars will be dedicated to the project and granted by the German Investment Bank. The grant will help connect all the neighbourhoods and residential areas in the delegations of Redeyef and Om Larayes to the sewerage system. The goal is to increase the connection rate from 30% to 100% for 40,000 inhabitants.

