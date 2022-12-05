Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, has issued Request for Proposal (RFP) for Ras Mohaisen – Baha – Makkah Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) project.

The IWTP, with a total capacity of 300,000 cubic metres per day, is expected start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2026, SWPC said in a statement dated 1 December, posted on its website.

In February 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that SWPC prequalified 19 companies for the 300-kilometre-long IWTP project.

SWPC's advisers on the project are Synergy Consulting as lead and financial adviser; Amer Al Amr Law Firm as legal adviser; and Fichtner as technical adviser.

