The Sultanate of Oman’s total electricity production as of July-end 2022 increased by 1.4 per cent to 24,258 gigawatts per hour (GWh).

Data issued the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that Governorate of Dhofar recorded a rise in total electricity production by 8.1 per cent to reach 2,460 GWh as of end-July 2022. The governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah also recorded a rise in total production by 6.1 per cent to 15,722 GWh.

The Sultanate of Oman’s net electricity production until end of July 2022, which includes the procurements by the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) and the Rural Areas Electricity Company (Tanweer), reached 23,457 GWh, an increase of 1.3 per cent.

The largest increase was recorded in Dhofar Governorate, which climbed 8.5 per cent to reach 2,343 GWh. The governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah also recorded a rise in net electricity production of 6 per cent, reaching 15,169 GWh.

Meanwhile, the total amount of water produced in the Sultanate of Oman witnessed an increase of 5.9 per cent to 296.173 million cubic metres as of end July. The governorates of Dhofar and Muscat registered an increase in water production of 11.5 per cent and 8.4 per cent respectively compared to the same period in 2021.

