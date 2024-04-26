Asia stocks, yen tentative with eyes on BOJ decision

U.S. stock futures jumped after tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates

Crypto firm Consensys sues US SEC over Ethereum regulation

The regulation of the industry has become a contentious issue as the sector's biggest companies

Gold prices set for weekly decline ahead of US inflation data

Spot gold dipped 0.1% to $2,331.15 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street stocks fall as weak GDP growth spreads rate-cut gloom

Alphabet, Microsoft advance in extended hours after results

Dollar sags after mixed US growth and inflation report, except against yen

The inflation surprise puts an even greater-than-usual focus on the release on Friday of PCE price index data for March

Oil settles higher as weak U.S. economic growth offset by supply concerns

U.S. economic growth slowed in first quarter

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon