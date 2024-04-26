PHOTO
Asia stocks, yen tentative with eyes on BOJ decision
U.S. stock futures jumped after tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street estimates
Crypto firm Consensys sues US SEC over Ethereum regulation
The regulation of the industry has become a contentious issue as the sector's biggest companies
Gold prices set for weekly decline ahead of US inflation data
Spot gold dipped 0.1% to $2,331.15 per ounce
US Stocks: Wall Street stocks fall as weak GDP growth spreads rate-cut gloom
Alphabet, Microsoft advance in extended hours after results
Dollar sags after mixed US growth and inflation report, except against yen
The inflation surprise puts an even greater-than-usual focus on the release on Friday of PCE price index data for March
Oil settles higher as weak U.S. economic growth offset by supply concerns
U.S. economic growth slowed in first quarter
