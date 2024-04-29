Asia shares rise as Fed looms large; yen crumbles below key level

Oil prices ticked down on expectations that higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates would dampen demand

Yen trips past 160-per-dollar to April 1990 lows

The dollar rose as far as 160.245 yen in a sudden move after the yen traded in a narrow 158.05-158.15 range in early deals

Oil prices fall 1% on Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks, U.S. inflation concerns

Brent crude futures fell by as much as $1, or 1.1% to $88.50 a barrel

Gold eases as steady dollar dampens appeal

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,328.20 per ounce

Mideast Stocks: Gulf bourses end mixed; Egypt extends decline

The Qatari benchmark index was up after a two straight sessions of losses and ended 0.3% higher with all sectors in positive territory

Wall St Week Ahead: Lofty US stocks leave investors punishing earnings disappointments

Strong reports from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet on Thursday helped propel the S&P 500 to its biggest weekly gain since early November

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon