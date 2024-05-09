Asian shares subdued as China trade eyed, yen steadies after recent falls

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%

Dollar holds its ground as key inflation data looms

Last week's Fed policy meeting and downside surprise in U.S. job growth have markets increasing bets for two rate cuts this year

Gold prices steady with US economic data on tap

Fed's Collins: Economy may need to weaken to get 2% inflation

Oil rises on U.S. crude storage draw, Fed rate cut hopes

US crude stockpiles fall, products post surprise build, EIA says

Robinhood's crypto business drives massive earnings beat

Robinhood said it was disappointed with the notice but would contest the SEC's claims and, if necessary, fight the regulator in court

US Stocks: Dow ends higher for 6th session, but Treasury yields pressure market

Dow's 6th straight win; best since 9-session stretch in Dec

