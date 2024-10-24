Cairo – Acrow Misr for Scaffolding and Formwork announced cash dividends valued at EGP 206.45 million for 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

The board members approved a divined of EGP 3.75 per share to be distributed from the retained earnings for the financial period ended on 31 December 2023.

Acrow Misr registered EGP 344.36 million in consolidated net profit during 2023, compared to EGP 113.11 million in 2022.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2024, the company’s consolidated net profits after tax enlarged to EGP 558.37 million from EGP 237.55 million in H1-23.

