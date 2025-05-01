Abu Dhabi – E7 Group’s shareholders approved the distribution of AED 147.10 million (7.36 fils per share) in full-year dividends for 2024, according to a press release.

The amount represents a 70% payout of annual distributable net profit, exceeding the group’s established minimum payout of 50%.

The approved dividend aligns with the company’s objectives for capital allocation, which balances its active pipeline of value-accretive inorganic growth opportunities and the payment of ordinary dividends to shareholders.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Chairman of E7 Group, said: “The maiden dividend payment is a result of E7’s strong financial and operational performance in 2024, having strengthened our portfolio of long-term client contracts and made good progress on our strategic growth initiatives in the year.”

During the annual general assembly meeting, the shareholders also approved the 2024 financial statements, announcing revenue growth of 11% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 701.20 million.

In 2025, E7 plans to deliver its value proposition to turbocharge growth, with an integrated account management approach focused on customer centricity, extracting synergies from operations to boost innovation and excellence in every solution.

Source: Mubasher

